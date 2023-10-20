PICS: Taxi driver ‘vanished into thin air’ after crashing into car in Tembisa

Police in Ekurhuleni have launched a manhunt for a taxi driver who abandoned his Toyota Quantum and fled on foot after a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz sedan in Tembisa. The crash happened on Wednesday, and the occupants of the Mercedes Benz were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said when police officers arrived at the scene, the taxi driver had already bolted. “On Wednesday, October 18, at 07.20am, the EMPD public order policing unit officers attended a crash involving two motor vehicles and the driver of one of the vehicle was nowhere to be found,” Thepa said. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has impounded a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was abandoned by its driver during a crash in Tembisa. Photo: EMPD “While monitoring the two-way radio, the officers heard about a motor vehicle collision, on the Reverend RTJ Namane Road and since they were nearby, they responded. On arrival, officers came across a dented white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi, which collided head-on, with a white Mercedes Benz sedan.”

The wreckage of a Mercedes Benz sedan after a crash in Tembisa. Photo: EMPD Thepa said the taxi driver was alone in his vehicle when the crash happened. “It was established that, immediately after the crash, the taxi driver who was alone in the minibus when the crash occurred, ran away after the collision,” she said. “The emergency services were summoned to the scene where two male patients from the Mercedes Benz, who are 23 and 55-years of age, were taken to the Tembisa Hospital for medical treatment.”