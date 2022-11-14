PICS: Three arrested after hurling racial insults at cops, punching an officer’s face in violent altercation

Pretoria – Three men have been arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by the Joburg Metropolitan Department (JMPD) officers, working together with the South End Security Services in Elandspark, after the trio allegedly punched an officer in the face. JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said the drama started on Sunday morning, while two officers were driving to work, in a private vehicle.

“The two JMPD officers stopped at a red traffic light at Heidelberg Road and Van Wyk Louw Road in Elandspark next to a white Volkswagen Amarok single cab bakkie. “The male driver and two male passengers from the bakkie started insulting them in a derogatory manner yelling racial slurs. The officers ignored them, and when the traffic light turned green both vehicles moved,” Fihla said. Three people, travelling in a VW Amarok, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two Joburg Metro Police officers. Picture: JMPD “As the vehicles were moving, the passengers from the bakkie threw empty alcohol bottles at the officer's vehicle. The officers stopped and moved towards the bakkie to find out what their problem was.”

Fihla said when the JMPD officers approached the Amarok, they were attacked by the driver and passengers. In the melee, an officer was punched in the face. “Whilst this physical confrontation was going on, a security patrol service in the area witnessed the altercation and came to the officers’ assistance. They managed to restrain and arrest two males, as one male managed to flee with the Amarok bakkie,” Fihla said. Three people, travelling in a VW Amarok, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two Joburg Metro Police officers. Picture: JMPD “The officers called for backup, and soon as back-up arrived the third male suspect was traced and arrested at his place of residence.”

The three were detained at Moffatview SAPS and charged with assaulting police officials. “The two officers were taken to Milpark Hospital for medical treatment after sustaining injuries to the face and arms,” Fihla said. “The JMPD management condemns this savage attack towards the officers and wishes them a speedy recovery.”

