File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

TSHWANE - More than 290 suspects have been arrested for various crimes including public drinking, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, drunk and driving, rape, theft, public violence, business robbery, having unlicensed firearms, possessing stolen property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in and around Pretoria, police said on Monday. Four suspects, aged between 22 and 33 were arrested in connection with the robbery of Kit Kat wholesalers in Winterveld north of Pretoria while in Temba a 45-year-old man was arrested after he was linked to the murder of three women found in the bushes near Tshwane river last year, police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said.

The women were found with their hands tied at the back.

The accused was also linked to several cases of murder in Limpopo province.

"In three separate incidents in Centurion, ten suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs such as CAT, crystal and marijuana. Furthermore (police have) since maintained a high visibility and intercepted violence activities during service delivery protests in Tshwane," said Selepe.

PHOTO: Supplied

At various mounted road blocks, more than 1,000 vehicles and vehicle occupants were searched, and more than 2 000 fines were issued.

"Counterfeited [branded] clothing, illicit cigarettes and other products were also confiscated while fines were issued for illegal selling and dealing in duty free liquor," Selepe said.

PHOTO: Supplied

More than fifteen illegal liquor outlets were closed down in Atteridgeville, Welbekend, Olievenhoutbotch, Mabopane and Akasia.

Tshwane police district commissioner Major General Mthombeni has vowed clampdown on illegal liquor outlets within his region.

Mthombeni said the illegal liquor outlets were not regulated and closing them down would reduce violent crimes such as rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and others.

African News Agency (ANA)