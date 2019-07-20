Pretoria - Two people were injured when a hot air balloon apparently crash-landed in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria on Saturday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded at about 9.30am to reports of a hot air balloon crash near the M44 in Soshanguve, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, "the hot air balloon landed in a veld next to a bus depot off the M44".

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found two people who had sustained minor injuries and were in a stable condition. Once stabilised the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. Local authorities are on scene and have cordoned off the area."

Picture: Netcare 911





The circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the relevant authorities, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA