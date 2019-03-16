Johannesburg - A man and a woman died and three other people were injured when a car and an SUV collided in Ekurhuleni on Saturday early afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 12 pm on Saturday to reports of a collision on Allendale Road in Kempton Park, Ekurkuleni in the direction of Midrand, Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a car and an SUV were involved in a collision resulting in the SUV rolling several times.

Fire and rescue services personnel had to use the jaws-of-life to free the occupants from the SUV. "Sadly an adult male and female from the SUV sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene."

Two adult male occupants of the car sustained moderate injuries and once treated were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

