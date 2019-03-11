Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie on the R512 in Lanseria. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a bakkie apparently towing a caravan on the R512 in Lanseria, north of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Shortly after 11 am, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found two vehicles with severe damage, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"One of the vehicles was towing a caravan at the time of the collision. Upon assessment, paramedics found two occupants, one from each vehicle, showing no signs of life. Despite all their efforts, the paramedics were unable to regain any vital signs and they were declared dead on the scene."

Picture: ER24





Three other occupants had to be freed by the fire department from the wreckage. One was airlifted to hospital by a medical helicopter while the other two were rushed by ambulance to hospital. All three sustained serious injuries. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA