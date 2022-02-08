PICS: Victory against piracy as Joburg cops arrest a man with R50 000 ‘fake’ DVDs

Pretoria – Police officers in central Johannesburg apprehended a 38-year-old man for alleged contravention of the Film and Publications Act after he was found with pirated DVDs worth around R50 000. Captain Xoli Mbele, a spokesperson for the Joburg central police, said the suspect was arrested at the Regent House building in the CBD.

“Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties when they saw a suspicious male standing at the entrance of the building carrying a plastic bag. When he saw police he went inside the building and police followed him,” said Mbele. “He tried to close the door of his room but police were right behind him. Inside his room they confiscated fake DVDs worth R50 000, computer towers for downloading and DVD multi-recorders.” Mbele said investigations were under way.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 36-year-old man, Mduduzi Mhlongo, to 10 years' imprisonment for business robbery. "The accused and three of his accomplices robbed Maysha Supermarket at the corner of Plein and Wanderers streets on August 21, 2019, at 6pm. Two entered the shop pretending to be customers while another two stood guard at the entrance," said Mbele. They pointed firearms at a cashier and his co-worker and instructed them to lie down. The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money from the till and the shop workers' cellphones before fleeing.