PICS: Woman, 22, arrested for ‘openly’ selling drugs in Ekurhuleni

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 22-year-old woman, accused of being a drug peddler, and seized narcotics from her. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said police were tipped-off about a young woman openly selling drugs in the community.

“Responding to complaints from disturbed members of the community, about a young lady selling drugs openly, officers visited a residence on Moloto Street in the Sotho section. The EMPD officers uncovered 97 full and 30 half mandrax tablets valued at R8,500,” said Thepa. “The female youth, found on the premises, was handcuffed and taken to the Vosloorus police station,” she said. A woman aged 22 is expected to appear before the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department “The lawbreaker, facing charges of possession of an illicit substance and possible dealing in narcotics is expected to appear at the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court soon.”

A woman aged 22 is expected to appear before the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Last week, IOL reported that the police in Ekurhuleni had arrested two people, including a woman aged 60, for alleged possession and selling drugs. At the time, Thepa said the elderly woman and a man, aged 26, were found in possession of bags of crystal meth. “On Saturday, October 21, at 1.05am, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit officers who were on patrol, apprehended two persons, and narcotics were exposed,” Thepa said.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department last week arrested two people, a 26-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman for alleged possession and dealing in drugs. Picture: EMPD “During a crime prevention operation at Extension 4 of Mayibuye Park in the Vosloorus area, the Drug Enforcement Unit officers were approached and stopped by a passer-by, alleging that there is a young man and a senior female, selling drugs openly to the community,” she said. “Officers made a turn on Red Rose Street and a 26-year-old man, with the 60-year-old female pair found on the premises, were handcuffed after officers uncovered one ziplock bag with crystal meth valued at R50,” said Thepa. “A body search was conducted on both suspects, and the senior citizen was found concealing 33 ziplock bags with crystal meth valued at R2,000 on her body.”