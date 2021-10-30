Pilot and passenger injured after light aircraft crashes into Germiston field
Share this article:
Durban -- A pilot was critically injured in a light aircraft crash in Germiston on Saturday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said a second person in the aircraft sustained moderate injuries.
"Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene just off the M46 Roadway at around midday, to find the aircraft had crashed into a field.
“Two men were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further care," van Reenen said.
He said the necessary investigations would be conducted by the authorities.
Two days ago, a pilot was killed in an aircraft crash in Pretoria.
Van Reenen said just after 2pm, they were called to a scene near Boschkop Road.
"A light aircraft was found to have crashed into a field. The pilot and only occupant suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," he said.
Police and necessary associations are investigating further.
IOL