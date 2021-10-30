Pilot and passenger injured after light aircraft crashes into Germiston field

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said a second person in the aircraft sustained moderate injuries.

Durban ​​-- A pilot was critically injured in a light aircraft crash in Germiston on Saturday.

"Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene just off the M46 Roadway at around midday, to find the aircraft had crashed into a field.

“Two men were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance for further care," van Reenen said.

He said the necessary investigations would be conducted by the authorities.