Johannesburg - By the time hip hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, is back in court for his next bail hearing he would have spent one month behind bars. On Friday, Magistrate Paul du Plessis again postponed the bail hearing of the musician who stands accused of killing his wife at a bed and breakfast lodge in Yeoville on December 30 last year.

A day before, the magistrate had indicated that he would make a decision on whether Ngcobo should be granted bail or not. However, the defence failed to prepare relevant affidavits on time.

"The matter has been postponed to 30 January to allow Ngcobo's defence to provide affidavits for his bail application," said du Plessis.

The magistrate also said that Mishack Maluleke, who is representing Ngcobo, needs to convince the court that his client was likely to be acquitted.

As Ngcobo was leaving the dock he waved his hand to his mother and said: "Mamzo one more week."

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

