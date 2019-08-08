Pitch Black Afro, the hip-hop artist accused of murdering his wife, will spend Women’s day behind bars. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Pitch Black Afro, the hip-hop artist accused of murdering his wife, will spend Women’s day behind bars. Pitch Black, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, has been in jail since January and has appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court several times where bail has been denied.

The musician is accused of killing his wife, Catherine Modisane at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville on December 31 last year.

On Thursday, his manager Bheki Mlambo said the musician was likely to appear in court in the next two weeks and that he is still in custody.

The matter was postponed on Thursday with the court saying investigators needed more time.

Ngcobo is also charged with defeating the ends of justice.

African News Agency (ANA)