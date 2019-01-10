Well-known Hip Hop artist Pitch Black Afro's case for allegedly murdering his wife has been postponed for verification of address and profile. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Johannesburg - Well-known Hip Hop artist Pitch Black Afro's case for allegedly murdering his wife has been postponed to Tuesday for verification of address and profile. Thulani Ngcobo, commonly known as Pitch Black Afro, by wearing the wig Afro appeared in an empty gallery in Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Thursday without the wig that earned him his stage name.

He stands accused of killing his wife Catherine Modisane, 41, at a bed and breakfast on December 30 in Yeoville.

Magistrate Lucas Van Der Schyff asked Ngcobo if he would be able to afford a self-appointed lawyer but Ngcobo said "I don't have money to appoint my personal lawyer so I would love to apply for a legal aid one".

As Ngcobo was leaving the dock he called over his manager Bheki to collect a piece of paper from him and said: "Please keep it safe my brother".

A childhood friend of Ngcobo and Modisane who refused to be named said he knew the couple since they were teenagers.

"From what I knew Modisane was so sweet and Thulani has a short temper but the couple was always happy and together in all times so I was shocked when I heard this news."

He said he last saw the couple two weeks ago and they looked happy.

The was no one from the rapper's family at court.

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next appearance

