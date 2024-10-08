Planned water disruptions in Tshwane: These are the areas that will be affected

The City of Tshwane's Water and Sanitation Department has announced a planned water disruption on Thursday in Rosslyn, north-west of Pretoria. The municipality said the shutdown is scheduled to last for nine hours from 8am until 5pm.

It was further explained the shutdown was done to conduct maintenance work on the control valves located at the corner of Doreen Avenue and Rosslyn Road, in Region 1. “The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of this planned water supply interruption. Residents are urged to store enough water for household purposes during this period,” the municipality said in a statement. Here are the areas that will be affected:

• Akasia farms • Amandasig • Beetgesberg 279-JR

• BMW Vehicle Distribution Centre • Chantelle Ext 41 • Clarina Ext 38

• Eldorette 311-JR • Haakdoornboom 267-JR • Hartebeeshoek 251-JR and 303-JR

• Hermon 289-JR • Karenpark • Klerksoord AH

• Klerksoord Ext 28 • Klipfontein 268-JR • Nampak

• Nkwe Estate • Rosslyn • Rosslyn East Ext 1, 2 and 13

• Rosslyn Industrial Area • SAB • The Orchards