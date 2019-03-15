Members of the Nanduwe Taxi Association blockade Simmonds Street in Johannesburg during a strike. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - More than hundred police and traffic officials have been deployed in Soweto to monitor closed taxi ranks and routes, MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi said in a statement on Friday. The shutdown of six taxi ranks and routes in Soweto took effect from Friday morning and will be closed for a period of three months or until further notice.

On Wednesday Vadi announced the closure of routes operated by warring Soweto taxi associations, the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata).

"In terms of the published Regulations No.80 (Volume 25), no person is allowed to operate minibus taxi services along the specified ranks and routes in Soweto.

"A person is guilty of an offence if he/she operates minibus taxi services in contravention of the Regulation," said Vadi.





Police and traffic officials deployed in Soweto closed ranks. Picture: Supplied





He said where a person is convicted of contravening this regulation, a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding R25,000 may be imposed.

Vadi said he has noted a signed agreement between the two associations and said that he was willing to consider further constructive representations on the matter.

