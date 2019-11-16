Johannesburg - Gauteng police acted swiftly to arrest six men linked to the murder of a 45-year-old woman who had been a hijacking victim in Bramley, north of Johannesburg.

According to the police, the woman had been at a traffic light in Bramley when she was shot dead on Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Dublin and Cunning Road intersection in Bramley.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said police immediately activated a 72-hour reaction plan.

The police were led to a tavern in Alexandra.

“The team made up of the SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, pounced on the tavern and were able to apprehend a total of 17 suspects while an unconfirmed number managed to escape,” said Peters.

“Police were able to link six men to the hijacking and the fatal shooting of the 45-year old woman in Bramley. The remaining 11 were released as they could not be linked to any crimes,” she said.

Police said the six suspects were linked to more crimes, including abusiness robbery at U-Save reported at Alexandra in October 2019 and a business robbery at a Chicken Licken reported at Bramley this month.

“Police have now launched a manhunt for six more suspects believed to have been involved in the commission of these business robberies,” said Peters.

The six arrested suspects are set to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate Court on Monday.