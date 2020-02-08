Johannesburg - Three alleged drug mules - among them two men and a woman - were arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Police said the three were nabbed after a joint operation between members from the SAPS, SARS, ACSA and ORTIA security.

The teams had acted on intelligence information about the trio.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said the trio had landed at the airport from South America at about 9.30am on Saturday morning.

He said the woman was arrested with over 21kgs of cocaine, which she had been allegedly carrying in her check-in luggage, while one of the two men was carrying over 4kgs of cocaine, which was strapped to his waist and chest.

“While these two suspects were being processed, the Hawks acted on information and intercepted a 49-year-old Brakpan man at approximately 11am at ORTIA just as he was to depart to Hong Kong on the 11:30am flight.

“The man was found with a little over 5 kilograms of cocaine which was also strapped around his waist and chest,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo said the success of the drug bust operation was due to the joint efforts of the law enforcement agencies.

Naidoo said it was the second drug bust they had made since the start of the year, of an alleged drug mule travelling to Hong Kong with cocaine.

“On January12 this year Fiona Kruger was intercepted and arrested at the airport after she was also found in possession of cocaine. All four of these alleged drug mules were either booked to travel business class or travelled business class,” said Naidoo.

He said between January and August last year, more than 20 alleged drug mules had been arrested at the ORTIA.

Naidoo said three suspected drug mules would appear at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday. They have been charged with dealing in drugs.

IOL