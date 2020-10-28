Police brigadiers charged over firearm licence racket released on R3 000 bail

Johannesburg – Two senior SAPS officers charged with fraud, defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Firearms Act 60 of 2000 were released on R3 000 bail each at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Brigadiers Sengange Samuel Maredi, 56, and Zoleka Joyce Kuboni, 50, made unopposed, separate applications and promised not to intimidate witnesses.

The State alleges that they fraudulently authorised the issuing of firearm licenses while they were stationed in Norwood (Kuboni) and Edenvale (Maredi), the Hawks said in a statement.

The case was postponed to February 26 for the State to serve them with the indictment.

The brigadiers were arrested by members of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit and the National Anti-Corruption Unit on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act (Act 60/2000) in multiple case dockets in the areas of Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in the province of Gauteng, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said on Tuesday.