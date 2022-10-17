Police bust hijacking syndicate, recover high-end cars and equipment

Johannesburg - Gauteng police arrested three suspects for hijacking and theft of high-end motor vehicles after three cars, signal jammers, relay attack devices, electronic devices used to start a vehicle without the key and various other things were found at their residential premises in Roodekop area. The suspects aged between 26 and 31 were arrested on Saturday 15 October by an operation including the Hawks’ Tactical Operation Management Section, Tracker Connect, National Crime Intelligence, SAPS PHO SVC, CAP Security, ICB-Insurance Crime Bureau, Badboyz Security as well as SAPS MDOC CI CIT Team.

Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said “The team kept close observation on the suspects who were driving into the residential premises in Roodekop area. When the suspects were leaving the premises in an Audi RS3, the team pounced onto the suspects who attempted to evade the arrest.” Nxumalo added “Three suspects were apprehended and the team proceeded into the premises. During the search, a Mazda CX5, a Lexus, signal jammers, relay attack devices, electronic devices used to start a vehicle without the key, a number of registration plates, cellphones and heavy-duty gloves were recovered.” The three suspects appeared at the Germiston Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

“The police investigation discovered that the Audi was hijacked in Tsakane, the Lexus was hijacked in Parkview whereas the Mazda was stolen in Midrand. The investigation to link the suspects to hijacking and theft of high-end motor vehicle cases is continuing,”said Nxumalo. The arrest of these suspects comes only a week after the latest car theft trend was uncovered of criminals stealing cars from car washes while people ran errands. Police Minister Bheki Cele also revealed a 14% increase in carjackings in the recent crime stats, Q1 2022/2023.

