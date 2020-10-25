Police bust man in possession of counterfeit bank notes to value of R2m

PRETORIA - A man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of counterfeit money with a face value of more than R2-million and is expected to appear in court on Pretoria on Monday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng said.

On Friday, October 23, SAPS officers in Pretoria West received information about two suspicious men who had booked in at a local guest house, SAPS Gauteng spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Police followed up on the information received and proceeded to the room occupied by the suspects at the guest house. As they entered, "one of the suspects ran away", while the second suspect was found with a number of packs of R200 and R100 notes.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the notes were counterfeit and had a face value of more than R2-million.

The arrested suspect was charged with possession of counterfeit money. He was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Monday, Masondo said.