Ekurhuleni - A pregnant Vosloorus woman, reported to have been kidnapped, is no longer missing, Gauteng police confirmed on Thursday morning.

Mbalenhle Mvungande, 22, was reported missing after she failed to meet her boyfriend and father of her unborn baby, Ntokozo Ntshangase, 25, for an appointment with a local prophet.

Ntshangase said Mvungande, his girlfriend of two years, was last seen by her family on Tuesday last week.

Her family then reported her missing on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that Mvungande was no longer missing.

"She came to the police station on Wednesday night and at this point, we are investigating the allegations and looking into the whole story," he said.

"At this stage, she's no longer missing."

Dlamini was unable to confirm reports that Mvungande had given birth and that her alleged kidnappers had released her and kept the baby, saying that she would be taken to the doctor to confirm her pregnancy.

* This is a developing story.

IOL