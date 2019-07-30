Police believe this man can help them with an investigation into a series of rapes in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied by SA Police Service

Johannesburg - South African Police Services on Tuesday have appealed to members of the public to help them find a man who can help detectives in their investigation into a serial rapist operating in the Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces. Mandla Sibusiso Masango absconded while out on bail on a matter before the Hazyview Magistrate's Court in 2013.

Police believe Masango can help officers with probes into rapes committed by a suspect between 2014 and 2016.

The rape cases were reported in Mamelodi, Rietgat, and Loate in Gauteng, and in Hazyview, White River, Calcutta and Lulekani in Mpumalanga.

African News Agency (ANA)