Police hunt suspect who killed Eersterust woman

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a 42-year-old woman and left her in an outside room in Eersterust, east of Pretoria, at about 6am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said it is believed the woman was last seen with her boyfriend, who had asked for transport money as he had he found a new job. They have called on him to contact the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

"Detectives have appealled to Mr Clayton Andrews to urgently contact the local police station and assist in the investigation since he is the last person to be in contact with the deceased," SAPS said in a statement.

Police have also appealed to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help in the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspect to please contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or via MySAPS App.

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele, while on a multidisciplinary operation in Soweto yesterday to assess adherence to Covid-19 regulations during the level 3 lockdown period, condemned the heinous killing of women and children in the country.