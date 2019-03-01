Five young adults sustained minor injuries after a collision on the N12 between Kokosi and Wedela turnoffs in Carletonville on Friday. Picture: Supplied/ ER24

Durban - Six people were injured in two separate incidents in the Carletonville area on Friday, paramedics have said. A 54-year-old woman was entrapped following a car rollover on the N12, between the R500 and Kokosi turnoffs, south of Carletonville. The woman sustained moderate injuries.

"ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at around 2pm. Other services, including the fire department, were on hand to extract the woman from her vehicle. She was treated and transported to Mediclinic Potchefstroom," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

He said that later in the day, a head-on collision took place further down the N12 between the Kokosi and Wedela turnoffs. That incident resulted in five young adults sustaining minor injuries.

"Three women and a man from one vehicle and one woman from the other were found on the scene just before 6 pm. ER24, as well as other emergency services, were on hand to treat and transport all the patients to Carletonville Hospital," said Campbell.

South African Police Services were at the scene of both incidents for further investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)