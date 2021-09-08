Police investigating attempted murder case after woman, 75, gets shot in the leg at Kebby Maphatsoe funeral

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 75-year-old woman was shot in the leg at the funeral of former Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe, as gunshots were fired in the air. Maphatsoe was buried at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said police were investigating a case of attempted murder for the shooting, and were also investigating a case of contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations. “I can confirm that we have opened cases in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations in relation to the funeral of Kebby Maphatsoe. “The cases relates to excessive number of people attending the funeral, as well as the time-frames not being conformed to.

“In addition to this, cases of the Firearm Control Act were also opened following the alleged random discharging of firearms at the funeral. “We later received reports that a 75-year-old woman was shot in her leg, allegedly by one of the rounds discharged at the funeral,” said Naidoo. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the ANC has called for police to investigate the matter of the shooting at the funeral. ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said: “To fire a firearm in a built-up area anywhere is a criminal action, and our understanding is that the authorities are taking action ,and really, we do hope that they take firm and decisive action because it's wrong”. Maphatsoe, the former deputy minister of defence and military veterans and leader of the disbanded MKMVA, died last week at his Meyersdal home.