File picture

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have welcomed the sentencing of the three police killers by the Gauteng South High Court on Wednesday. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the life sentences and 146 years imprisonment handed down to three police killers.

The three were sentenced at the Gauteng South High Court on Wednesday, March 2 2019.

Mawela applauded the investigating team for their sterling job done in ensuring that the murderers are apprehended, convicted and sentenced for the brutal murder of a police constable.

“He said that the conviction and hefty sentence will send a clear message to those who think of attacking the police officers,” Captain Mavela Masondo said

“Constable Malesela Frans Ledwaba was killed by an armed gang after police responded to a business robbery in progress at Johannesburg Park Station Bakery on 24 March 2015,” he added

According to Masondo Nkululeko Ndebele, 39, Siyabonga Mkhize, 42, and Thokozani Mtshali, 43, were handed life sentences each for murder, and a joint 146 years imprisonment for armed robbery as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The other two accused, Mike Dube and Sfiso Dlomo, escaped from lawful custody on the 06 February 2018. Dlomo died due to natural causes while on the run and Dube is still at large,” he said

Police are still appealing to anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to please contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Star