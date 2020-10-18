Police launches investigation into Vaal boating accident

Johannesburg - Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an incident where a man died as a result of drowning on the Vaal River.

According to reports, seven people were cruising on a boat in the Vaal River, Vereeniging from Sam Gross Three Rivers when their boat allegedly capsized.

“Metro EMS declared the man dead on arrival. The two survivors declined transportation to the hospital. The man explained that the boat was taking on water when it capsized. SAPS were on the scene for investigation and waiting on rescue divers to begin the recovery," said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

Two people - one woman and one man - survived and a second man was declared dead on the scene.

The SAPS Water Wing immediately embarked on a search for the four other cruisers. The search resumed on Sunday morning.