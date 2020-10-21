Police Minister Bheki Cele mum on Senzo Meyiwa gun reports

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he will not comment on reports that a gun allegedly involved in the killing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been found. This follows a report by News24 on Tuesday which said that the police investigators looking into the Meyiwa case had found a gun allegedly used in his murder on October 26, 2014. In the past, a number of law enforcement officers have said the case is too complex and would likely never be solved. According to News24, a police officer involved with the investigation claimed that the firearm they have apparently uncovered, and the suspect who they have identified, could finally result in a prosecution. The suspect alleged to have fatally shot Meyiwa is in a Johannesburg prison serving a 30-year sentence for the murder of an Alexandra taxi boss, the News24 report said.

But on Wednesday, Cele told eNCA that they will not be responding or commenting on leaks.

"The gun found shouldn't make news, it should finalise and resolve the case.

"I heard that it is leaked, how do you expect the minister to answer on leaked issues?

"I will leave them leaked. I will answer when I make statements and make an announcement," he said.

On Tuesday, national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo had said police “do not know anything about the weapon”.

In the house that fateful day was Meyiwa, Kelly and Zandi, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, Kelly’s daughter with Senzo.

Meanwhile, the Meyiwa family also made a sensational claim on Tuesday when they said that the former captain was killed by one of the seven adults who were in the Khumalo household when the footballer was killed.

Meyiwa’s cousin and family spokesperson, Siyabonga Miya, claimed that the goalkeeper was shot dead by Longwe Twala, the son of music mogul Chicco Twala, who had been in an argument with his then-girlfriend Zandi Khumalo, Kelly’s younger sister.

Miya also said there was a massive cover-up which involved senior police officers and some of the seven people who were in the house.

He said Madlala, who was Meyiwa’s childhood friend who had visited him in Gauteng that fatal weekend, had told the family in a phone call on the same day that the footballer was killed, that ‘Zandi’s boyfriend shot Senzo’.

“A call was made by Tumelo, the first call to the Meyiwa family, to say Senzo was shot.

“He said Zandile’s boyfriend, of which he did not know him by name, has shot Senzo.

“And then in the background, Kelly was crying saying ‘kodwa ngizothini ku maka Senzo (what will I say to Senzo’s mom)’.

“That information was given to the SAPS, why they did not arrest Longwe Twala, I do not know. You can quote me on that one. Zandi’s boyfriend shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa in cold blood,” claimed Miya.

