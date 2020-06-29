Police mourn Gauteng deputy commissioner Pharasi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA - Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Monday paid tribute to the late deputy provincial commissioner responsible for visible policing, Major-General Theko Johannes Pharasi, who died after a short illness. “General Pharasi departs at a time when his intellect, passion, commitment, professionalism and assertiveness are most needed as security forces strive to maintain a balance between crime prevention and enforcing the Covid-19 disaster management regulations," said Mawela. He said Pharasi’s untimely death leaves a sudden vacuum in the leadership of the Gauteng SAPS. Pharasi, 59, was set to retire from the South African Police Service at age 60 in November. On behalf of the SAPS management in Gauteng, Mawela has extended condolences to Pharasi’s wife, Idah Pharasi, his children, the extended family and everyone who worked closely with the late senior police officer.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the men and women in blue on Monday morning woke up to the shocking announcement of the death of “one of Gauteng's finest senior and seasoned police officers”.

Peters said Pharasi served the SAPS diligently and with distinction for almost 40 years since 1980, when he joined the SAPS as a constable and moved up the ranks to become major-general, a rank he held since April 2010.

“Equipped with his academic qualifications, medals and experience, General Pharasi occupied different positions in different police stations in Gauteng province, especially in the Johannesburg district, including Dobsonville, Orlando, Randfontein, Randburg, Johannesburg Central, Johannesburg East and Alexandra,” said Peters.

“He then rose up the ranks to what was formerly known as area commissioner of Johannesburg, then deputy provincial commissioner of visible policing and cluster commander of Johannesburg West. Major-General Pharasi was reappointed in February 2019 into the position of deputy provincial commissioner of visible policing and he served in the position until his sudden death.”