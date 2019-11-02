Police must pay for shooting toddler during protest, court rules









The police must pay for the harm suffered by Siyabonga Gama, a toddler who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet when police opened fire at protesters in Diepsloot four years ago. Siyabonga, who was 3 at the time, was playing with a friend when police started shooting at a group of alleged land invaders who, they said, had blocked the road and pelted them with stones. But counsel for Siyabonga's mother, Thandeka Gama, argued that the police had a duty to ensure the safety of the residents, especially the children, before opening fire. Gama is claiming R500 000 in damages from the police on behalf of her son. Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen, sitting in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, ruled that the Minister of Police was 100% liable for damages.

The amount payable will be determined at a later stage.

The only fact in dispute was whether the police were negligent when they fired the shot that hit Siyabonga in the face.

Gama argued that this could not be disputed, as any reasonable person would have foreseen the risk of firing rubber bullets in a densely populated area.

The police, who were in a Nyala, however, justified their actions, saying they had been left with no choice but to fire at the large crowd made up of both protesters and non-protesters.

The court was told that where Siyabonga was playing with his friend on the morning of January 30, 2015, the protest was peaceful and the protesters were retreating when the police opened fire.

A policeman testified that one protester had been arrested that morning for placing a burning tyre in the road. When the police approached the blockade, he said, the protesters threw stones at them and they had to act to protect themselves.

He conceded that he did not warn the residents or the protesters before they opened fire.

The officer said he was standing in the road near the obstruction when a resident came to him, carrying the young child.

Several residents testified that the protest had been peaceful in the vicinity of where Siyabonga was playing and that there had been no need for the police to use such force.

Siyabonga’s mother said it had been an extremely traumatic event for the child, and he still suffered from nightmares.

The Teddy Bear Clinic assisted him in obtaining counselling, but its social workers said it would take some time for him to recover emotionally.

Judge van Nieuwenhuizen found that the minister was liable for the actions of the police as they had acted negligently by not considering the fact that they could injure innocent bystanders.

