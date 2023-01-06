Police nab four suspects in connection to New Year’s Eve Westbury shooting

Cape Town - Police in Gauteng have arrested four suspects believed to be responsible for a shooting incident that took place during New Year’s Eve in Westbury. The suspects were arrested on Thursday in Westbury after they were found in possession of firearms and a car reported to be stolen in Ennerdale.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Monday. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspects were seen driving around the neighbourhood. He said members from the Anti-Gang Unit, Sophiatown Crime Prevention Unit and Sophiatown Robbery Reaction Unit kept close observation and the vehicle driven by the suspects was stopped after being spotted at the corner of Fuel and Kretzmar roads.

“It was established that the car was reported stolen in Ennerdale last year December. The suspects led the police to a block of flats in Coronationville where two more suspects were arrested, and a firearm with a magazine loaded with twelve live ammunition and drugs were recovered,” Masondo said. He added that further investigations led to the recovery of another firearm with two extended magazines at Fuzier Flats, in Newclare. “All four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

“More charges might be added as the suspects are believed to be involved in gangsterism that is rife in Westbury and Eldorado Park,” Masondo added. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police launched a manhunt for suspects after five people were shot at in Eldorado Park on Thursday, at approximately 22:30. “The victims were inside the flats when the suspects shot at them through the window.

“Two of the victims were certified dead on the scene while three were taken to the local medical centre for treatment. “The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to gangsterism in the area,” Masondo further said. Police further appealed to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.