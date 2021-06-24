Police nab hijacking, house robbery suspects in Sandton

Johannesburg – Police have arrested four armed hijacking and house robbery suspects in Sandton. The suspects were found with two unlicensed firearms and were allegedly travelling in a stolen vehicle when they were nabbed.

Police officers from the Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, Johannesburg East Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg K9, as well as Fidelity Specialised Services, Tracker SA and Community Active Protection, were part of the operation. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they received a tip-off about the suspects. He said the information about the four suspects was received on Wednesday and the police acted upon it.

“The team received information on Wednesday June 23 2021 that the four suspects were in Sandton driving a silver Volkswagen Polo. “The suspects' vehicle was spotted and stopped. Upon searching the suspects and vehicle, police found two unlicensed firearms. It was discovered that the engine of the vehicle they are driving has been tampered with,” said Masondo. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Gauteng acting police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the team for securing the arrests. "I am pleased with the collaboration between the police and private security companies as the team continues to bring a halt and arrest criminals involved in serious and violent crimes. “I would also like to thank the community that continues to give information to the police and expose criminals. Working together we can bring crime to its minimal," he said.

Meanwhile, the same team, working with the Tshwane Metro Police Department K9 unit, recovered a car that was reportedly hijacked in Alexandra on Tuesday. They had received information about a hijacked vehicle that was stored in Mabopane, Tshwane. “Police kept observation, at about 22h20 the vehicle came driving out and a chase ensued until it was cornered.