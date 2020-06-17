Police nab seven suspects in Jabulani hostel massacre

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the Jabulani hostel massacre last week.

Armed gunmen had stormed a shack and shot and killed six people at Jabulani Hostel last Monday night.

Police launched a manhunt immediately after the shooting.

From the six people who were killed, five had died at the scene and one in hospital. The sole survivor is understood to be recovering in hospital.

On Wednesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Khweza said a multi disciplinary team of detectives arrested two suspects in KZN, recovering two firearms including an AK47.