Police nab suspects linked to armed robbery and house robberies in Joburg

Gauteng police on Friday arrested two suspects in a Toyota Etios which has been involved in armed and house robberies in several suburbs around Johannesburg. The suspects have allegedly been involved in armed and house robberies in the Parkmore, Linden, Parkhurst, Bedfordview and surrounding areas.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said members from the Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, the Johannesburg Crime Intelligence Unit, Johannesburg K9, CAP and Fidelity Specialised Services arrested the suspects on Friday after receiving numerous complaints of house and armed robberies in a number of Johannesburg suburbs, all linked to the same alleged syndicate. Masondo said police officers relied on tip-offs and zoned in on the suspects when they were later spotted. “The vehicle was spotted and stopped. It was established that the car is fitted with false number plates.

“Two suspects were arrested and one firearm confiscated,” he said. Masondo said police were still investigating if the car had been stolen and if the suspects could be linked to other crimes. Meanwhile in another incident, Gauteng police arrested a 37-year-old hijacking suspect after he was found in possession of a hijacked Mercedes Benz E Class and its keys.

According to police, a Mercedes Benz E300 was hijacked and the police’s crime intelligence received information that the car was in the Alexandra vicinity. Masondo said the Highway Patrol Unit and Johannesburg Crime Intelligence operationalised the information and proceeded to a house in Alexandra. “Upon arrival police found one suspect in possession of the car keys of the Mercedes Benz E300 and an unlicensed firearm.

“Upon searching the house of the suspect, two more firearms where recovered. “The 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Masondo. The suspect is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court soon charged with possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.