Police officer describes Senzo Meyiwa murder scene

Rustenburg - The first witness in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa testified in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday. Sergeant Thabo Mosia told the court he received a call on October 26 in 2014 to attend to a crime scene in Vosloorus.

Story continues below Advertisment

In his testimony, Mosia described the scene to the court, going through photographs, explaining what each photograph displayed. He also explained to the court how evidence was collected and stored thereafter. He said he found a bullet jacket (fragment), a hat and grey walking stick at the scene. He further told the court he spotted a bullet hole in the kitchen door. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana skipper.

They are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. Meyiwa was gunned down in a suspected robbery at his girlfriend's, actress and singer Kelly Khumalo, house in Vosloorus on October 26 in 2014. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Johannesburg. Meyiwa captained Orlando Pirates and had been appointed Bafana Bafana captain at the time of his death. He also represented the country during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Story continues below Advertisment