Police officer, driving his own Golf 7 GTi, among seven armed alleged robbers arrested by JMPD

Pretoria - Seven men, aged between 26 and 45, have been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)’s undercover reaction unit for conspiracy to commit a robbery and possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Fordsburg. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said on Wednesday that officers received a tip-off about a group of individuals planning a robbery in the Fordsburg area, using a white Volkswagen Golf 7 GTi and a maroon Volkswagen Polo.

“Officers were deployed at strategic points in the area waiting for the suspects. Not long after the deployment, the said vehicles were identified, and the take-down was initiated. “The white Volkswagen Golf 7 GTi, without front and back registration numbers, was intercepted. When stopped, three male occupants were found inside the vehicle,” said Fihla. The Joburg Metro Police Department has arrested seven men - five South African and two Zimbabwean nationals, including a SAPS member using his personal Golf 7 in an apparent armed robbery plan. Photo: JMPD “The vehicle and suspects were searched, an unlicensed 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, a SAPS bulletproof vest, caps and badges were recovered. Whilst searching, it was discovered by the officers that the driver and owner of the vehicle is a SAPS member.”

The second vehicle, the maroon Volkswagen Polo, was also intercepted and stopped. Four male occupants were found inside the vehicle. “Two unlicensed firearms, a revolver and a 9mm pistol with the serial numbers filed off were recovered. Further scrutiny indicated that the suspects have been robbing and terrorising the community of Fordsburg and Mayfair for a lengthy period,” said Fihla.

“All seven suspects, which included five South African and two Zimbabwean nationals, were detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS where a case docket has been opened for further investigation.” The Joburg Metro Police Department has arrested seven men - five South African and two Zimbabwean nationals, including a SAPS member using his personal Golf 7 in an apparent armed robbery plan. Photo: JMPD In September, two men, including a police officer, were arrested by the JMPD K9 Unit for an assortment of crimes, including possession of a stolen vehicle and car-breaking implements, fraud, and resisting arrest. At the time, Fihla said the two were also charged with assaulting a police officer in Diepkloof, Soweto.

“On Saturday, 24 September 2022, officers received information of three male suspects using a red Hyundai i10 who stole a white Volkswagen Polo as per the SAPS Linden case,” Fihla said. He said the officers were updated on the movement of the suspects, and they waited for them on the N1 South. “The stolen Polo and the getaway vehicle were spotted, and a take-down was initiated by the officers. The suspects sped off, and the officers gave chase until Diepkloof, where both cars were cornered,” said Fihla.