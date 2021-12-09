Police officer shot dead in broad daylight in Sandton robbery

Johannesburg - A police officer was gunned down in Sandton’s busy Katherine Street on Thursday by at least two gun wielding suspects, who fled in a white Toyota Corolla. The brazen robbery, which saw the suspects flee the scene with the officer’s service pistol and other items, was captured on video, by office workers at one of Sandton’s skyscrapers.

In the video, the officer had been riding in a white VW Polo and appeared to have been accosted by the gunmen at a traffic light intersection between Katherine and 5th Street in Sandton. According to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the victim died after being rushed to hospital. No arrests have been made and police are understood to be investigating a case of murder following the shooting.

https://twitter.com/abramjee/status/1468873200310394881?s=21 Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, confirmed on social media on Thursday night that the victim was a member of the South African Police Service and she named him as Sergeant David Tsedu. “The victim of this incident is @SAPoliceService member, Sgt David Tsedu, he was driving along Katherine street in Sandown when he was gunned down by a group of suspects and made off with his service pistol and other items.