Cape Town - Four suspects, including two police officials, have been arrested and are expected to appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court for kidnapping, extortion and impersonating police officers, Gauteng police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, said the suspects were arrested by police officers on routine patrol in the Randfontein central business district for kidnapping a 29-year-old man for a false rape accusation.

“Police were alerted by a vehicle driving zig-zag at Randfontein central business district. Police officers on routine patrol saved a 29-year-old man from kidnapping by four people, including two police officers, who wanted to extort money from him for false rape accusation,” he said.

Dlamini said the victim, who is alleged to be a beneficiary of the Road Accident Fund, was lured into a house by a woman who later attempted to engage him in a sexual act. In the process, four men who identified themselves as police officers, told him that they were arresting him for rape. He was then handcuffed. The victim was told that he will be detained at the Vaal but if he could pay a substantial amount of money, he would be released.

“As the victim became suspicious of the suspects’ intentions, he interfered with the driver and the vehicle lost control. An observant police officer intercepted the vehicle, a white VW Polo with no registration plates, and arrested the suspects,” he said.

He added that police were also looking for the woman who lured the victim into a house where he was allegedly accused of rape.

Reacting on the arrest of the two police officers, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said: “I am happy that we are cleaning our house. It is better to remain with few clean police officers than the bunch of criminals.”

