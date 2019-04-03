Escaped Gauteng inmate Johannes Petrus Cordier. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and police launched a manhunt on Wednesday following the escape of an inmate from the Nigel Correctional Centre in Gauteng. "The inmate’s name is Johannes Petrus Cordier. The DCS is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to his re-arrest," said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo via an emailed statement.

Cordier was serving a three-year jail term for sexual assault and had been incarcerated since June. He was doing maintenance in prison and escaped while painting, said the statement.

"An investigation is being conducted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be known once the investigation has been concluded," said Nxumalo.

African News Agency (ANA)