Police open inquest docket for Soweto teen who fell in Klipvalley river

The South African Police Services have opened an inquest docket after the body of an 18-year-old teenager was recovered at the Klipvalley river in Soweto. The teenager was swept away in a river stream on Tuesday afternoon when he slipped and fell while attempting to cross the river. His body was recovered on Wednesday.

“The body of the 18-year-old boy who allegedly drowned in Soweto was recovered by emergency services,” SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said. “The matter is being handled by the SAPS, we have since opened an inquest docket for further investigation”. The body was recovered by the City of Joburg’s Aquatic Rescue Services Unit, the Joburg Emergency Management Services and the SA Police Services Water Wing.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the body was recovered and the investigation was now being headed by the SAPS. “We just want to plead with our residents to look after the young children to stay away from river streams so that we can be able to prevent incidents like this one,” he said. The drowning incident follows a thunderous hail storm on Monday night which caused extensive damage to cars, homes and infrastructure.

There were no reported fatalities from the storm, while an insurer told IOL News that cars and solar panels were among the items most damaged in a preliminary finding on Tuesday. Auto & General Insurance head Ricardo Coetzee has urged South Africans to be vigilant in protecting themselves and their assets during hail season, both at home and on the road. “Although vehicles are usually the hardest hit, major hailstorms also result in damage to roofs, windows, sliding doors, skylights, garden and outdoor equipment. Make sure that both your vehicle, homeowners and home contents insurance adequately covers you against damage to property caused by hail,” said Coetzee.