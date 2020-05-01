Police pounce on gang suspected to be behind a series of murders in Gauteng

Police have arrested three suspects who are believed to be part of a gang behind multiple murders and robberies committed in Roodepoort, Braamfischerville and Matholeville recently.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday in Matholeville, west of Johannesburg, where police recovered three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and explosives, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

The gang's latest victim was a woman who was allegedly shot on Tuesday while they were allegedly robbing passengers inside a minibus taxi in Roodepoort. The woman died instantly and the taxi driver was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

"On receiving reports of this notorious gang, a team was formed, comprising the SAPS West Rand K9, JMPD K9, SAPS Roodepoort detectives, SANDF, TacMed Paramedics and Netcare Paramedics," the police spokesperson said.

"On Thursday, the team received information about the whereabouts of the suspects. The information was operationalised and the team pounced on a house used by the suspects as a hideout.