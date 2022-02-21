Police search for driver of VW Polo who abandoned toddler on busy Midrand street and sped off

CAPE Town – Police are hunting the driver of VW that callously abandoned a toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 on a busy street in Midrand on Sunday and sped off. The Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is urging anyone with information on the child to come forward.

The JMPD has filed a case of child neglect at the Midrand police station. Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla said an off duty officer, Sithembile Malgas was home on Sunday when members of the public came to his home about a child that was abandoned along Sagewood Street in Noordwyk, Midrand. Witnesses reported an unknown woman driving a white Volkswagen Polo with another woman and a male passenger, abandoned the boy along the road. They put the child on the street and drove off.

The child is suspected to be between the ages of 2 and 3 years old. “Unfortunately no one was able to get the vehicle’s registration plates. Officer Malgas with the witness, took the child to Midrand SAPS, handed him over to the police, and was taken to a place of safety,” Fihla said. Acting Chief of Police for the JMPD, Angie Mokasi applauded Officer Malgas who, while off duty, responded to the call for assistance by the community and ensured the safety of the abandoned boy.

Midrand police are investigating a case of child neglect. Anyone who has information on the abandonment of the child is requested to contact the National Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or report the matter at Midrand SAPS. [email protected]