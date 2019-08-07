Johannesburg - Johannesburg police on Wednesday issued an appeal for help to find a missing woman after her boyfriend "took her forcefully to his place".
In a statement, police said Thulisile Nkabinde, 28, was last seen sitting with a friend at a park on the corner of 9th Avenue and Bird Street in Mayfair, Johannesburg, when her boyfriend arrived and forced her to accompany him to his home.
Anyone with information about Thulisile's whereabouts is asked to contact detective warrant officer Masindi of Joburg Central detectives on 073 511 1888 or (011) 497 7374, or to call Crime Stop.
African News Agency (ANA)