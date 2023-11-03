Police seize dagga and scissors during raid at a primary school in Ekurhuleni

Police in Ekurhuleni have reignited their raids and awareness campaigns at schools across the metro in a bid to educate learners on gangsterism, drug abuse, and bullying. During a raid at the Brakpan Primary School, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said police seized four pairs of sharp scissors and one packet of dagga from the primary school learners.

"On Wednesday, November 1, at 7am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's social crime prevention unit officers, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies visited Brakpan Primary School to conduct a search, in the Brakpan area," said Thepa. "As part of a safety-in-schools operation that will be held throughout the month of November, the EMPD officers will shift their focus to school safety, as learners prepare for their final exams for the fourth term," she said. "With numerous complaints of school fights, the EMPD saw a need to engage students on gangsterism, gang violence and bullying. Officers not only conducted a search, but also highlighted the consequences of crime. During the search, officers discovered four sharp scissors and one ziplock packet with dagga."

The officers had further talks on drug abuse and its health implications. "The EMPD, jointly with other stakeholders, will continue to conduct such operations to ensure safety in schools throughout the City of Ekurhuleni," said Thepa. Responding to a query from IOL, Thepa explained that the sharp scissors are considered as weapons, as there had been many incidents where learners used them to attack each other during fights.

"Please note that there have been many reported cases where scissors are used as weapons when students are involved in fights. There are different scissors - the sharp point one and round one that curves in the front. The latter are allowed," said Thepa. "So, for the safety of all, it is important to remove the sharp scissors from schools. Some learners also use the scissors to cut cannabis into small pieces." In April, IOL reported that police confiscated several illicit substances and pairs of scissors from learners at Dowerglen Secondary School in Ekurhuleni during a search operation aimed at heightening safety.

At the time, Thepa said the operation was conducted on Friday, in conjunction with the SAPS. “On April 21, between 7.30am and 10.30am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s social crime prevention and K9 units, in conjunction with the Edenvale SAPS, conducted a school search at Dowerglen Secondary School, where illicit substances and dangerous weapons were confiscated,” Thepa said at the time. “In the successful operation, 425 female and 399 male learners were searched. On the premises, 16 classrooms and four bathrooms were searched, while outside the classes, the scholar transporters outside the school yard, were also searched,” she said