Police seize drugs after Tshwane drug lab discovery

Rustenburg - A drug laboratory was discovered in Tshwane, and different kinds of drugs were seized around Gauteng in the fight against the proliferation of drugs, Gauteng police said. "An intelligence-driven operation led to the discovery of a drug laboratory and the arrest of two suspects in Kameeldrift, Tshwane, on Wednesday, 22 December 2021.

"Drugs that includes cocaine and dagga were confiscated together with suspected stolen property. One of the suspects allegedly offered the police officers some cash for the release of the suspects found at the premises. Both suspects were arrested and charged with manufacturing of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property and bribery," said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. He said in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg District, police from K9 arrested a man after he was found with drugs that included heroin, mandrax, zip locks and crystal-meth. "Police received information about a man who was dealing in drugs in Eldorado Park. A search warrant was obtained and executed. Upon searching the house, police found different kinds of drugs ready to be sold. The suspect is expected to appear at Lenasia Magistrates Court in due course."