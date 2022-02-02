Police set to investigate why Andre Piehl culpable homicide case did not appear on court roll

Durban - police are set to study the Andre Piehl culpable homicide docket to find out why the matter did not appear before a magistrate on Monday. “The docket was not placed on the court roll. Our investigating officer will go to court and fetch the docket so that we can study the reasons as to why it was not placed,” said Diepsloot SAPS spokesperson, Tinyiko Mathebula.

Piehl, an executive at Famous Brands and a well-known triathlete, died after a white Porsche SUV crashed into him and a friend while they were out cycling on the R512 in Lanseria. Netcare 911 said when medics arrived on scene they found that one of the cyclists, an adult male, had sustained severe deformity after being dragged approximately 400 meters under the car. Piehl’s training partner, Je’an Du Preez was critically injured and had to be airlifted to hospital for urgent care.

Police confirmed that the driver of the SUV was arrested but later released. A case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation. However, it is alleged that there was insufficient evidence to take the matter further. Gauteng-based law firm, HJW Attorneys have since taken up the matter on behalf of the Piehl and Du Preez families. “We want to take the opportunity to assure the cycling community, as well as the wider public that we are exercising all our resources to ensure that justice is obtained for both Andre and Je’an. To this end we are directly engaging senior prosecution officials and compiling all the evidence necessary for them to proceed with this matter,” the firm said.