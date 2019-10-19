File picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - Acts of bribery and corruption relating to the ongoing recruitment of South African Police Service (SAPS) trainees has caused concern to the SAPS provincial management in Gauteng, spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said on Saturday. "In line with the SAPS anti-corruption strategy launched in 2018, the provincial anti-corruption investigating unit (ACIU) on Monday arrested a 39-year-old constable from Florida [in Johannesburg] on charges of corruption and fraud after he was caught selling application forms to aspirant trainees at a cost of R3000 per application," said Peters.

"Two days later, the ACIU arrested a 25-year-old man from Freedom Park, Soweto after management at the provincial head office were made aware of an applicant who came into the SAPS offices and offered, voluntarily, to pay an official R3000 in exchange for securing a spot on the list of successful applicants."

Peters said the SAPS had "a zero tolerance approach" to corruption in all forms.

"The deputy provincial commissioner for corporate services in Gauteng Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota condemned the acts of criminality and emphasised that one of the qualities we require from prospective trainees is integrity. As adamant as we are about rooting out corrupt elements from within our ranks, we will equally not allow or exonerate anyone who employ corrupt means to get into the SAPS," she said.