South African Police Service (SAPS) recruits at a parade. PHOTO: SAPS

Johannesburg - More than 3 500 police officers from across South Africa who have completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme are graduating in three provinces on Friday. The programme is in line with the "Back2Basics" approach adopted by the South African Police Service, spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

"The training programme was put in place to ensure that SAPS members are equipped with necessary tools to police in a democratic dispensation and in varying circumstances," he said.

The annual parades are taking place in Pretoria in Gauteng province, Bisho in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

Trainees from Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal are graduating in Pretoria, while those from Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Free State are at the Bisho parade. Western Cape is parading officers from the province.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will address the graduates after they are sworn in by a judge.

African News Agency/ANA