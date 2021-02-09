Police uncover ’massive’ interprovincial drug syndicate

Johannesburg - A joint intelligence-driven operation has uncovered a drug syndicate operating between Gauteng and the Western Cape, with the suspect found in possession of over 270 000 mandrax tablets. On Monday, police conducted a drug bust on the N1 highway between the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces. Police identified the vehicle which was transporting the drugs, and stopped the suspect at the Beaufort West weighbridge. The police said the operation was led by members from the Western Cape Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics Section, the Hawks and the K9 Unit. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the syndicate was involved in the manufacturing of drugs and the bulk supply of mandrax tablets to local dealers in the Western Cape.

“It appears that the syndicate was involved in drug manufacturing and the bulk supply of mandrax tablets to local dealers in the Western Cape.

“Crime Intelligence worked tirelessly to track down the source of the mandrax tablets, which led them to establish that a consignment of mandrax tablets were to be collected in Gauteng before being couriered to the Western Cape,” he said.

Naidoo said police had arrested one suspect, but were anticipating more arrests.

“At this stage only one suspect has been arrested. The Hawks have been tasked with this investigation, and further arrests cannot be ruled out,” he said.

