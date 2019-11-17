File picture: SAPS Twitter

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned people opening false cases that it comes with "unpleasant consequences". The warning comes after a 21-year-old woman, who is now a suspect, went to Benoni Police Station in Ekurhuleni and alleged that she had been raped by her stepfather, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

"The case was prioritised and duly treated with urgency, only to establish that the case was based on a fabricated story. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the complainant opened a false rape case. The young woman was arrested for perjury and is expected to appear in court in due course.

"Police would like to warn people who open false cases that it comes with unpleasant consequences. In the same tone, police are appealing to victims of rape not to be silent but report as soon as possible."

The SAPS continued to prioritise cases of gender-based violence, including rape, whereby extensive resources were made available to immediately deal with such cases when reported. The family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit (FCS) had officers on standby to attend to cases of rape as soon as they were reported.