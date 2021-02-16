Police watchdog probes Hillbrow man’s death after he jumps from 5th floor flat window

GAUTENG - THE INDEPENDENT Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) is looking into details surrounding the death of a Hillbrow man who allegedly jumped from his flat when he realised police were looking for him. Ipid spokesperson, Ndelika Cola, said the deceased is believed to have jumped out of a window, on the fifth floor, of the Moulin Rouge Flat in Hillbrow yesterday. Cola said two officers were conducting a raid at the suspect's home when he allegedly jumped. "According to the our preliminary investigation, the two police officers went to the flat together with the security officer as they were working on the Domestic Violence case which was opened by at the same station on Saturday, February 13," Cola said. She said the officers knocked at the door but there was no response.

"In an effort to get access to the flat, the security guard sourced spare keys from the caretaker. The caretaker could not find the spare keys for the specific flat police wanted to access and used a chisel to open the door.

While busy trying to open the door, they heard somebody screaming, they opening the door and discovered that the person they are looking for jumped out of the flat through the window from the 5th floor," Cola said.

She said the officers alerted paramedics and also reported the incident to their commanders.

When the paramedics arrived, they confirmed that the man had died.

"The deceased was later identified by his girlfriend, who opened a case of assault and grievous body harm (GBH) against him on Saturday as he allegedly stabbed her using a bread knife, on her right hand," she said.

Cola said they are investigate the incident further.

